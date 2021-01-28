REGINA -- Thursday marks the 11th annual Bell Let’s Talk day and people across Saskatchewan are joining the conversation to support those living with mental illness and raise money for mental health programs.

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell donates five cents towards Canadian Mental Health programs for applicable texts, calls, tweets or TikTok videos using #BellLetsTalk. Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube also raise five cents each.

Here's how you can participate in #BellLetsTalk Day today: pic.twitter.com/ZvQIRs7L8L — CTV Morning Live Regina (@CTVReginaLive) January 28, 2021

You can also use the Bell Let’s talk Facebook frame of Snapchat filter to continue the conversation.

“With COVID-19 affecting every aspect of our lives, Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of the ongoing crisis on their mental health. Now more than ever, every action counts – and we invite you to make lending your voice to the Bell Let’s Talk Day conversation one of the actions you take for mental health today,” Mary Deacon, the Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said.

Today is the 11th annual #BellLetsTalk Day and everyone’s invited to join the conversation to support people living with mental illness while also driving up Bell’s donations to #mentalhealth programs just by getting engaged. Learn more: https://t.co/CwkPnwGeiu pic.twitter.com/Gr5euHSAGj — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 28, 2021

Members of the Saskatchewan first responder community took to Twitter on Thursday morning to talk about their role in mental health.

Today, our @reginapolice team proudly participates with #BellLetsTalk! Focusing on the importance of mental health we are proud to join the conversation to reduce stigma and enhance awareness of the role we can all play in our community when it comes to mental health! pic.twitter.com/Ka9KnTS0DA — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) January 28, 2021

“Focusing on the importance of mental health we are proud to join the conversation to reduce stigma and enhance awareness of the role we can all play in our community when it comes to mental health,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said, in a tweet.

Talking about our #Mentalhealth can be difficult, especially now more than ever. January 28 is #BellLetsTalk. When it comes to first responders, mental health first aid is an ongoing priority, making every action count. #yqr #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/HT0pZVmqee — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) January 28, 2021

"Are you 10-4?"



This simple phrase is not what most people think it means when used by those of us in policing. Yes, 10-4 is an acknowledgement that a message was received but what most people don’t know is it's also a way �� ask each other, “Are you ok?”#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/ozuBUhvDj3 — D/C Mitch Yuzdepski (@SPSYuzdepski) January 28, 2021

When it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts. Whether big or small, our actions can make a big difference in moving Canada’s mental health forward. Join the conversation ��️ on #BellLetsTalkDay to help create positive change. #yxefire pic.twitter.com/1q5nnkSQKZ — Saskatoon Fire Department (@SaskatoonFire) January 28, 2021

This past year has been tough on everyone. The challenges of being physically distant, while attempting to stay socially connected reminds us of today's importance.

We're working together to support the mental health of those in our community. #MentalHealthMatters #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/gbr8axJdA4 — Moose Jaw Police (@MJPolice) January 28, 2021

Provincial mental health supports, tips and resources can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website, or by calling HealthLine 811.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shared a video message on Twitter, encouraging Saskatchewan residents to share their experiences with mental health challenges, offer support and ask for help if needed.

“Living through the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy, and now more than ever its important that we talk about mental health,” Moe said.

Today and every day, let’s work together to support the mental health of those around us - share your experiences, offer support, and ask for help.



Together, we can end the stigma. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/sWvQJ5x3MS — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 28, 2021 Over the first 10 Bell Let’s Talk Days, Canadians and people around the world have sent more than 1.1 billion messages supporting mental health, bringing Bell’s funding commitment to $113,415,135 so far. When it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts. What are you doing to help create positive change? #BellLetsTalk #cfsnowbirds pic.twitter.com/iE3GsSl2xi — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) January 28, 2021 As we recognize #BellLetsTalk Day, we remind students that the #UofRegina offers professional counselling services to our students at absolutely no charge.



Learn more about Counselling Services at our Mental Wellness Hub: — University of Regina (@UofRegina) January 28, 2021 #BellLetsTalk Day provides us with another opportunity to discuss the importance of taking care of mental health and to reduce the stigma of mental illness. https://t.co/5cYr3IZREX pic.twitter.com/Ia5zgb5o91 — U of Saskatchewan (@usask) January 28, 2021

On #BellLetsTalk Day and every day – the City encourages you to take care of your mental health & wellbeing. Mental health first aid training has been taken by over 400 employees, learning to recognize and respond to those w/ a personal struggle/developing mental health challenge pic.twitter.com/1Rv9aBvc4q — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) January 28, 2021

CTV News is a part of Bell Media, whose parent company is BCE.