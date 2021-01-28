Advertisement
Here's how Sask. is joining the Bell Let's Talk Day conversation
REGINA -- Thursday marks the 11th annual Bell Let’s Talk day and people across Saskatchewan are joining the conversation to support those living with mental illness and raise money for mental health programs.
On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell donates five cents towards Canadian Mental Health programs for applicable texts, calls, tweets or TikTok videos using #BellLetsTalk. Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube also raise five cents each.
You can also use the Bell Let’s talk Facebook frame of Snapchat filter to continue the conversation.
“With COVID-19 affecting every aspect of our lives, Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of the ongoing crisis on their mental health. Now more than ever, every action counts – and we invite you to make lending your voice to the Bell Let’s Talk Day conversation one of the actions you take for mental health today,” Mary Deacon, the Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said.
Members of the Saskatchewan first responder community took to Twitter on Thursday morning to talk about their role in mental health.
“Focusing on the importance of mental health we are proud to join the conversation to reduce stigma and enhance awareness of the role we can all play in our community when it comes to mental health,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said, in a tweet.
Provincial mental health supports, tips and resources can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website, or by calling HealthLine 811.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shared a video message on Twitter, encouraging Saskatchewan residents to share their experiences with mental health challenges, offer support and ask for help if needed.
“Living through the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy, and now more than ever its important that we talk about mental health,” Moe said.
