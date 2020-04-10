REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP is participating in an internet campaign meant to spread positivity throughout the province this weekend.

In a Facebook post Thursday, RCMP said it will be taking part in the hearts in the window campaign that has taken hold across Canada.

The movement is encouraging people to make craft hearts and signs with positive messages and hang them up in their front windows.

“We know this Easter long weekend will feel a little different this year and it’s no easy task to spend time with our loved ones, apart,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Facebook post.

“This is why we have opened our hearts and found a new way to stay connected. We need people now, more than ever, to work together to keep those around us safe and healthy. This starts by staying home.”

The challenge is meant to create "a sense of community” by sending some cheer to neighbours and passersby, while staying home practicing physical distancing.

RCMP is encouraging everyone across the province to participate with them this weekend.

Several detachments have posted colourful hearts in their windows, including Canora, Carlyle, Carnduff, Craik, Kerrobert, La Ronge, Yorkton and Headquarters in Regina.

Carlyle RCMP detachment

Carnduff RCMP detachment

Craik RCMP detachment

La Ronge detachment

Yorkton detachment

Saskatchewan RCMP Headquarters in Regina

Photos provided by the Saskatchewan RCMP.