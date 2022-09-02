Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan

BBC donates US$1.6M to charity over Diana interview

The BBC said on Friday it had donated to charities 1.42 million pounds (US$1.64 million) of sales it made from an interview that it conducted with Princess Diana in 1995 and which was obtained after deceit by one of its journalists.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

  • Driver crashes head-on into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police

    The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into several Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles. Saanich police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. when officers spotted the Tesla driving in a "dangerous manner" near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street. Police say officers saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at traffic lights.

    Saanich police say they received reports of a white Tesla driving dangerously around 4 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News)

