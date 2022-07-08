Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.

With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.

The outage on the Rogers network is causing mobile service and internet connectivity issues, along with affecting Interac services and some Service Canada call centres and offices, including passport offices.

Regina police warned that some cell phone users may experience issues connecting to 9-1-1, but said its internal emergency line services are fully operational and unaffected by the outage.

“If you can't get through to 911 from your mobile, please try calling from a landline or alternate cell service provider,” the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a tweet.

FYI: Due to the Canada-wide Rogers/Fido Network outage, some may experience issues connecting to 9-1-1. RPS 911 services are fully operational & unaffected. If you can't get through to 911 from your mobile, please try calling from a landline or alternate cell service provider. — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 8, 2022

RPS also noted its debit machines are down, and will only accept cash or credit for criminal record checks, for the time being.

Saskatchewan RCMP also said its services are unaffected, in a news release Friday morning. Officers are still available to respond to calls for service.

Interac Debit and Interac eTransfer services are currently unavailable online, at checkout and through most financial institutions.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said cash and credit cards are the only payment methods available at REAL District as of Friday afternoon.

As a result, cash or credit will be the payment options available for those attending the Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday night.

“Rider Nation is being asked to bring cash or credit cards to tonight’s game,” REAL said in a news release. “ATM services are also being impacted and may not be available on site.”

Please be advised that for tonight's Saskatchewan Roughriders game, CASH AND CREDIT ARE THE ONLY METHODS OF PAYMENT we can accept at this time. This is due to the nationwide Rogers outage impacting interact payments.



We apologize for the inconvenience.#REALDistrict pic.twitter.com/PJU6jct4M9 — REAL District (@REALDistrictyqr) July 8, 2022

REAL said it will do its best to provide an update before the game, if new information is available.

Saskatoon residents looking to make payments at city hall were unable due to the Rogers telecommunications outage.

The city sent out a message on Twitter around 10 a.m. Friday saying they were unable to take debit payments.

If you're planning to make a payment at City Hall today, we currently cannot take debit payments due to the Canada-wide Rogers telecommunications outage. pic.twitter.com/m0oG2IddVz — @cityofsaskatoon (@cityofsaskatoon) July 8, 2022

Regina’s Italian Star Deli is one of many businesses currently without Interac service, according to a tweet.

At this time we are having problems with our interact system; this is a nation wide issue right now.



Some visa’s work but not all debit cards work.



Please be aware and prepared!



❤️ @ Italian Star Deli https://t.co/dOZlcAPGsN — Italian Star Deli (@TheItalianStar) July 8, 2022

Rogers confirmed the outage Friday, saying its teams are working to resolve the issue.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) July 8, 2022

“On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up,” Rogers said in a tweet.

The reason behind the outage is still unknown. There is currently no timeline for restoring service.

Canada Border Service Agency warned that some travellers returning from international destinations are not able to complete their ArriveCAN app submission due to the outage.

Affected travellers will instead be required to submit their information through a Traveller Contact Information Form, according to a tweet.

Due to the current Rogers network outage, travellers may not be able to complete their ArriveCAN submission. — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) July 8, 2022

The ArriveCAN app is used to submit public health information before international entry into Canada.

With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV News Toronto

