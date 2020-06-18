REGINA -- A Regina home building company has been recognized as one of the best of its kind in Canada.

Munro Homes won two awards at the Canadian Home Builders’ association 2020 National Awards for Housing Excellence, which was held virtually on June 12.

The company won for two different homes. A ‘production’ award for a detached home located in The Creeks Neighbourhood, and a ‘custom’ award for a home on Quinn Drive that backs into Wascana Park.

The two entires competed against 700 submissions from across the country, including some from Vancouver and Toronto.

“Some of the entries from Vancouver you see - they’re on the ocean with the beautiful views and it’s kind of hard to compete with that,” Colin Chorneyko, president of Munro Homes, said. “But here in Regina, if you build a good quality product, you can compete.”

“This award is really what we work our entire year for."

Munro Homes said it’s extremely rare for a Saskatchewan company to win these awards, and this is the first time a local builder has received multiple awards.