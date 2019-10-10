REGINA -- Here's what's open and what's closed in the Queen City on Thanksgiving.

City hall is closed

Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual

Transit will operate on Sunday routes and schedules

Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries gates will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre and the Art Gallery of Regina will be closed

Northwest Leisure Centre is closed for maintenance

Sandra Schmirler Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking metres are not in effect