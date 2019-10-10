Here's what's open in Regina on Thanksgiving
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 3:41PM CST
REGINA -- Here's what's open and what's closed in the Queen City on Thanksgiving.
- City hall is closed
- Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual
- Transit will operate on Sunday routes and schedules
- Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries gates will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre and the Art Gallery of Regina will be closed
- Northwest Leisure Centre is closed for maintenance
- Sandra Schmirler Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.
- Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Parking metres are not in effect