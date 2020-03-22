REGINA -- The Town of Gravelbourg has declared a state of local emergency. Here's what the Town has proposed:

All businesses closed to public for 14 days, phone orders excluded

Maximum of five employees allowed in one building at a time

Co-op store will follow specific operations plan, updates to follow

Gas stations open for fuel services only

Curtail travel in and out of town unless essential

Report to the Town office via 306-648-3301 anyone not following self-isolation laws after international travel

Parents responsible for isolating their children

In a social media post, the Town specified that these rules do not restrict residents from going for a walk around town. All residents are encouraged to maintain proper physical distance from others.

In teleconference on Sunday, Government Relations Minister Lori Carr clarified that any measures taken by municipalities will be superseded by provincial laws.Carr said the government will work with cities and towns that suggest their own rules.

The public is encouraged to call 306-6484505 or 306-648-3387 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to speak to a doctor if necessary. It’s advised that law enforcement “may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation.”

Updates will be posted at gravelbourg.ca, and on Facebook.