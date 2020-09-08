REGINA -- When residents enter Regina’s new drive-through testing station, they can expect a handful of staff helping them get in and out as efficiently as possible.

The station, located just south of the Pasqua Hospital in the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, will initially feature four lanes for vehicles and approximately two staff per lane.

Staff with the Saskatchewan Health Authority provided a tour of the building on Tuesday to help people get an idea of what they can expect.

Drivers can access the site by turning on to Pasqua Street from Dewdney Avenue. Signage will guide them to the building and display estimated wait-times.

Once drivers reach the building, a sign will tell them to stop and wait for an attendant.

The attendant will make sure the people in the vehicle have masks. If they don’t have any, they will be provided with one.

After that, staff will tell the driver to make their way to one of the four lanes.

The drive-through testing station in Regina has four lanes, though it may be increased to six. (Jeremy Simes/CTV Regina)

Once in a lane, drivers must turn off their engine. A staff member will begin the registration process.

People in the vehicle must provide a valid Saskatchewan Health Card. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.

If these identifications aren’t provided, staff will try to accommodate, though they say having a health card is preferred.

Once the registration is complete, drivers will then drive to a spot just ahead for each person in the vehicle to get swabbed.

A staff member takes down the information of a woman who is about to be tested for COVID-19. (Jeremy Simes/CTV Regina)

People stay in their vehicles while being swabbed.

However, there may be some cases in which people will be asked to be swabbed outside their vehicle.

Once swabbing is complete, drivers will then leave the building. Exit signage will be provided.

The process should take six to 10 minutes once drivers enter the building, staff said.

It takes anywhere from 48 to 72 hours to receive test results.

The woman is tested for COVID-19. (Jeremy Simes/CTV Regina)

Positive results get priority to ensure the person self-isolates as soon as possible.

Staff anticipate the station will be busy. Another option to get a test is by calling HealthLine 811 to book a time for the other testing facility in Regina.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, line-ups to the station reached Dewdney Avenue.

Station hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The station is part of the province’s strategy to increase testing capacity in Saskatchewan.

The equipment that staff members use when testing people for COVID-19. (Jeremy Simes/CTV Regina)