REGINA -- Here’s a look at the businesses that are now permitted to open, as phase three of the province’s Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins on Monday.

Additional personal services will be permitted to open on June 8 including:

Estheticians

Tattoo artists

Make-up artists

Electrologists

Manicurists

Pedicurists

Sun tanning locations

Piercers

OTHER FACILITIES

Restaurants, 50 per cent capacity

Gyms

Daycares

Places of worship

WHAT TO EXPECT AT RESTAURANTS

Seating must be limited to 50 per cent capacity and set up in a way that maintains two metre between tables, as Regina pubs and restaurants begin opening on Monday.

For some restaurants, like Bushwakker Brewpub, this means taking more than half of the tables and chairs out of the dining area. They also removed many seats from the bar area.

“When we were using the measuring tape to see how close the tables were, we found out that we couldn’t operate at 50 per cent capacity, so we’re going to be at about 35 per cent capacity,” Grant Frew, the bar manager at Bushwakker Brewpub, said.

Other restaurants, like Memories Dining and Bar, will seat customers at every second table to ensure there’s distance between them.

The maximum number of people permitted to sit at one table at any restaurant or bar is six.

Servers, bartenders and cooks will take extra hygiene precautions, which includes wearing face masks.

Thomas Siarkos, the owner of Memories Dining and Bar, said his staff will take any step necessary to make customers feel safe.

“Our manners at the table will show that we do really care, and we take all the recommendations from the health district really seriously,” Siarkos said.

Reservations are not mandatory, but some restaurants are encouraging customers to consider them due to the capacity limits.

“It’s going to allow us to have a lot more control and be much better prepared to service them well, safely and efficiently,” Frew said.

The way menus are handled at restaurants and bars will differ. At Bushwakker, they will use disposable menus which will be thrown out after every use. At Memories, they will use extra sanitizing product to thoroughly wipe down menus.

OTHER CHANGES UNDER PHASE THREE

In addition to the businesses permitted to open in phase three, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to 15.

Recreation areas in restaurants such as dance floors, VLTs and pool tables will remain closed.

The province has announced that there will be increased access to childcare spaces for working parents.

“Employees returning to work as part of Phase three will now be offered access to school-based childcare facilities, and child care facilities can have a maximum of 15 children per designated space, up from eight,” the province says in a news release.

The government also says there will be updates to guidelines for gyms, parks, campgrounds, as well as updates to the public health order.

More details can be found on the government’s website.

Guidelines are underway for the safe re-opening of playgrounds and beaches.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer says by his current estimates the province won't enter phase five of the reopen plan until June 2021.