Here is a list of the five most expensive listings in Regina, according to Realtor.ca.

1. 2262 Wascana Greens

$2,090,000

This family home, located on a quiet bay in Wascana View, is 7,200 square feet for living space complete with five bathrooms, five bedrooms, arched stained-glass doors, hand-carved hood vent in the chef’s kitchen, music room, executive office and library.

2. 3434 Green Brook Rd.

$1,749,900

This family home provides 3,124 square feet of living space with an open concept and extensive features. Two attached garages, five bedrooms, four baths, balcony and recessed swimming pool completes this one-of-a kind home.

3. 3627 White Bay

$1,480,000

This six level split house is over 5,000 square feet and offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The luxury home is complete with oversized fridge, home gym, sauna and outdoor kitchen.

4. 5205 Watson Way

$1,475,000

This 3,159 square foot home sits on one and a half lots in Lakeridge addition. This luxury modern home is complete with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace feature wall, gourmet kitchen and walnut accents.

5. 2658 Dorset Pl. E.

$1,450,000

This one-of-a-kind walkout bungalow features a glass staircase, skylights in the vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, French doors, surround sound through main floor and heated bathroom floors.

All photos from Realtor.ca