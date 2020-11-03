REGINA -- Since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Saskatchewan, 390 people have checked in for two-week periods at five unnamed hotels in La Ronge, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina.

Little is known about the quarantine centres established by the Saskatchewan government, which were set up for people required to quarantine because of COVID-19 but are unable to do so at home.

In a written statement, the government said if no other options are available, travellers may be referred to a designated quarantine facility as a last resort.

It’s not known whether these facilities are used for people with confirmed cases of COVID. But hoteliers are prepared to provide support.

“You know we saw how tough it could get in other jurisdictions, if hospitals are overwhelmed so right from the very beginning in the middle of March and early April we had developed a plan in which we wanted to support health care in any way we could., Jim Bence, Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association: “

The Hotels Association said it is unaware of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 being sent to a hotel, nor do they know which properties are serving as quarantine centres.