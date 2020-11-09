REGINA -- Voters in Regina head to the polls on Monday to elect the next mayor, city council and school board trustees.

With the vote happening today, here is all you need to know about casting your ballot.

CTV News Regina will be broadcasting special coverage of the results on television and online starting at 10 p.m. on Monday. This event will also be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

POLLS OPEN AT 9 A.M.

Regular polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All polling locations are wheelchair accessible.

The city says masks are mandatory at the polls. Staff will take additional safety measures, including cleaning protocols, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers.

Voters need to bring either government-issued photo ID that shows their name and address or two pieces of ID: one that shows their first and last name and one that shows their first and last name plus address.

Acceptable forms of identification include those issued by the Government of Canada, the Government of Saskatchewan, a municipality or a government agency.

The city is encouraging voters to fill out their registration form ahead of time to speed up the process.

The form can be found here, but will also be available to fill out at the polls.

Voters are required to vote in their designated polling place.

To find the correct polling station, people can use this tool on the city’s website or call 306-751-4479.

Mail-in ballots must be received at the Elections Regina Office before 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.