REGINA -- The province announced Monday that outdoor playgrounds and beaches will be permitted to open on Friday June 12.

According to a news release, guidelines for these facilities will be shared in an updated version of the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan on Monday afternoon.

Physical distancing measures will remain in place including frequent handwashing and enhanced cleaning, as well as disinfections of rental equipment and washrooms.

BEACHES

Anyone visiting Saskatchewan beaches must continue to maintain a physical distance of two metres. Towels and beach gear should also be set up with four metres between groups.

The amount of individuals in a group should not exceed the allowable maximum, per the Public Health Order. As of June 8, groups of 15 are allowed to gather inside, while groups of 30 are allowed to gather outside.

Towels, toys, food and other beach items should not be shared between groups.

Outdoor showers will be allowed, while indoor shower and changing facilities will remain closed. Washroom facilities will reopen, with increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Beach events will not be permitted at this time.

PLAYGROUNDS

People not from the same household or extended household should continue to maintain two metres of physical distance. Try to limit gathering with other people while entering, leaving, or supervising on the playground.

If a playground area is busy it is recommended to come back when it is not as busy, or find another play area.

Toys and sports equipment should not be shared between groups.

Hand hygiene should also continue to be practiced.

Drinking fountains are not allowed to operate.