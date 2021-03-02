REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their vaccination appointment online as early as next week.

This update from Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer came during Tuesday’s live COVID-19 update.

“We expect to launch that appointment system next week,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “So for everyone who is waiting to get your shot, and is in the category phase one category we are working to get you vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Currently, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is using contact lists generated by eHealth to identify people by location and age. They are then contacted by phone based on age and until all available appointments are filled.

The province is in the process of developing a central scheduling system for easy access to online bookings, which is not currently available. These bookings will eventually take place through the Government of Saskatchewan website.

A toll-free phone line will also be provided to encourage booking via a dedicated call centre.

HOW DO I GET THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?

