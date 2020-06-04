REGINA -- The Regina Public Library will resume some of its services starting next week.

Customers can return materials to four library branch locations beginning on June 8. Materials can also be picked up starting on June 15.

The four locations available for drop off and pick up will be the Central Library, the George Bothwell Branch, Sunrise Branch and Sherwood Village Branch. These services will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our community has been telling us they need new books to read and with new safety protocols, we’re happy to serve,” Sean Quinlan, Chair of the RPL Board of Directors, said. “Customers can now walk, ride, or run to these four branches and get those items they’ve been waiting for.”

Return instructions are available on the RPL website. Curbside pickup instructions are coming soon.

Library facilities will remain closed to the public, with pickups being done outside of the branch. Book drops will be unlocked at these four locations while they are offering services.

The library will establish further safety measures and institute a 72-hour waiting period before staff are allowed to touch returned materials.