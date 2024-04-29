Here's when your street will be swept

Residential street sweeping in Regina is set to get underway this week with more than 1,000 kilometres of roadway expected to be cleaned over the next six weeks.

Street sweeping will take place between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, the City of Regina said in a release.

“Watch for bright orange signs located at main entrances of neighbourhoods telling when crews will be sweeping the area,” the city said.

When street sweeping is taking place in your area, the city asks residents to move vehicles off the street to allow crews to work.

“If possible, be neighbourly by offering to share your driveway on sweep day,” the city said.

People are also being reminded to keep their windows closed when street sweepers are on their road as dust can be thrown into the air.

Find out when your street will be swept here.

The city says the Snow&Plow app can also be downloaded for more information.