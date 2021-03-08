REGINA -- Saskatchewan is set to receive back-to-back shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The province expects 7,020 doses from Pfizer on March 9. The doses will be divided equally between Regina and Saskatoon, with 3,510 doses going to each city.

Saskatchewan will receive another 7,020 doses on March 10. These doses are set to go to North Battleford (4,680), Yorkton (1,170) and Prince Albert (1,170).

ONLINE BOOKING EXPECTED THIS WEEK

Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their vaccination appointment online as early as this week.

Currently, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is using contact lists generated by eHealth to identify people by location and age. They are then contacted by phone based on age and until all available appointments are filled.

The province is in the process of developing a central scheduling system for easy access to online bookings, which is not currently available. These bookings will eventually take place through the Government of Saskatchewan website.

A toll-free phone line will also be provided to encourage booking via a dedicated call centre.