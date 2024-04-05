Here's where temperature records were broken in Sask. this week

With the arrival of April, temperatures climbed into the teens and twenties in parts of Saskatchewan this week, breaking numerous records on Wednesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), records were broken in five communities.

Maple Creek, that already saw 20 plus degrees in January, a day that was warmer than parts of Florida, broke a 94 year-old record of 20.0 C with a daytime high of 20.1 C.

The next oldest record to fall was in Moose Jaw. The mercury climbed to 22.7 C on Wednesday breaking a 32 year old record of 22.1 C.

A 32 year old record also fell in Elbow with the daytime high of 21.4 C surpassing the old record of 20.0 C.

Records also fell in Lucky Lake and Rockglen where day time highs reached 21.3 C and 20.8 C beating records of 17.8 C and 18.6 C set in 1998 and 2021.

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue for many parts of Saskatchewan over the weekend and into next week.