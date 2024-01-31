These 12 Sask. communities set new January temperature records

A total of twelve communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records for the month of January on Tuesday – with one community setting an all time Sask. record.

Maple Creek reported the hottest temperature ever recorded in January with its daily high of 21.1 C on Jan. 30.

The latest trend of warmer than usual weather has been fed by a mild air mass originating from the Pacific Ocean.

The 11 other communities which reported their own records for the month of January included Swift Current (17. 2 C from 8.9 C in 2006), Assiniboia (13.7 C from 6.1 in 2006), Rockglen (12.1 C from 6.1 in 1973), Coronach (16.3 C from 7 C in 1995), Moose Jaw (16.0 C from 10.6 C in 1931), Lucky Lake (11.1 C from 5.4 C in 2018), Weyburn (12.9 C from 7 C in 1993), Elbow (10.8 C from 5 C in 1993), Watrous (9.1 C from 6 in 1993), Last Mountain Lake (9.1 C from 5 C in 1995), Wynyard (9.5 C from 4.2 C in 2017).

An additional 11 communities set daily record temperatures for Jan. 30.