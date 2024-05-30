Sask. teachers vote 55% against newest proposed offer

Saskatchewan teachers have rejected the latest offer from the province that would have seen an end to a contract dispute that has now surpassed one year.

In a news release on Thursday evening, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said 88 per cent of members voted over the last two days, with 55 per cent of those voting no.

Members had the opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement from Wednesday morning to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"The result of this vote is a message to government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association that teachers need to see real changes to classroom complexity and compensation. In feedback from members, we heard clearly that their priorities haven’t been adequately addressed," STF president Samantha Becotte said in the release.

The newest offer, which would have covered a three year term from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2026, was previously endorsed and recommended by Becotte and the teachers’ bargaining committee.

The deal would have seen:

An accountability framework that would be signed by the STF, government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and attached to the agreement as a Memorandum of Understanding

An additional $18 million per year to tackle classroom complexity, which will be added to the multi-year funding agreement that was signed by the SSBA and the government

Creation of a minister’s task force on classroom complexity, comprised of teachers, students, and parents. A final report would be presented to the Minister of Education, which will ensure input from teachers and students

A policy table on violence-free classrooms chaired by the Ministry of Education, and including representatives from the STF and SSBA

Salary increases of three per cent in 2023, three per cent in 2024, and two per cent in 2025

"The STF Executive and I will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to get a deal done with the support of our collective to strengthen our profession and public education for current and future students,” Becotte said.

A statement from Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill said he is disappointed and will have more to say about next steps very soon.

"I am disappointed by the result of the vote that will reject not only a fair agreement negotiated between government, school divisions and the STF, but one that was endorsed and recommended by the STF executive senior leadership," the statement read.

Saskatchewan teachers’ last contract expired in August of 2023 — three months after bargaining began.

The Teachers' Bargaining Committee extended a verbal invitaton for the Government-Trustee to return to the barganing table, Thursday's release from the STF said. If the invitation is declined or if talks break down, the STF will give 48 hours' notice before they resume job action.

Impasses were declared in October and January by the STF, with job action by teachers beginning at the start of 2024.

Teachers rejected an initial offer from the province on May 9, with 90 per cent voting against, and more than 92 per cent of members voting.

Becotte is scheduled to hold a virtual media conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to speak on the results and the STF’s path going forward.

-With files from Drew Postey and David Prisciak.