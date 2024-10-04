Regina home sales near record levels for August despite fewer new listings, report says

Regina home sales in August reached the second highest amount ever for the month, a report from Saskatchewan REALTORS Association says.

There were 320 sales reported in the Queen City throughout August, up five per cent from the same month in 2023 and 19 per cent above long-term trends, according to the report.

Inventory levels continue to be a significant concern the report said, with a 23 per cent year-over-year decline in August for new listings.

It was also 40 per cent below long-term trends, the report said.

In September the benchmark price for a home in Regina was $320,700 up $1,000 from August and nearly five per cent higher than in September of 2023.

Overall, in Saskatchewan the benchmark price was $343,800 in September. Which is down from $344,700 in August but still almost six per cent higher than September of 2023, the report said.

New listings also continue to trend down provincially and were two per cent lower last month than in September of 2023.

“The pullback in new listings relative to sales resulted in a 17 percent year-over-year inventory decline, nearly 40 percent below the 10-year average—the lowest level reported in September since 2007,” the report said.

The province’s other major city saw 432 sales in August, an increase of 16 per cent year-over-year.

Saskatoon’s benchmark price in September was just over $401,000, down slightly from August.