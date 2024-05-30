Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new look ahead of 2024 season
Green is still the colour, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a new look for 2024. The team unveiled an alternate uniform and logo Thursday evening at a special event inside The Rider Store at Mosaic Stadium.
The alternate uniforms, that include the secondary logo, will be worn twice during the 2024 season, July 19 and Oct. 26, the team said.
Riders’ president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the new look comes after substantial planning and consultations.
“After several years of planning and perfecting, we are incredibly excited to be unveiling these beautiful Rider Nation Alternate Uniforms and Alternate Logo to our fans,” Reynolds said in a news release.
Reynolds said the alternate jersey and logo were both created with fans in mind along with colors inspired by traditional team designs and with Saskatchewan’s landscapes and famous skies.
The alternate uniform is predominately obsidian green, which is the darkest shade of the colour before it turns to black, with lighter shades of green trim on the logos and numbers. Along with the new alternate logo on the sides of the team’s helmet.
Riders' Shawn Bane Jr. in the team's new alternate uniform. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders) Black was last part of a Riders uniform in the early 2000s. The team had an alternate uniform from 2001-2006 that was predominantly black with green logos and numbers. In 2010 the team released a centennial celebration uniform that included black and red in recognition of team colours worn from 1912-1947.
Alternate logo
The alternate logo includes three shades of green and a new look “S” that the team says is marked by, “a sense of strength with an italicized lean that is a nod to the way our province and its people move forward together.”
A breakdown of the Riders new alternate logo. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders) Traditional Riders green along with obsidian and emerald green and a wheat spike make up the alternate logo.
“Together these greens reflect the harmony between the land and sky of our home,” the team said.
Obsidian green, the darkest shade of the colour before black, is meant to resemble “a toughness found in the shadows,” the team said.
Emerald green, that is located in the top portion of the “S”, is a reflection of fireworks at Mosaic Stadium and the Aurora Borealis that can often been seen in northern Saskatchewan, the team described.
Traditional Riders green, that is located in the bottom portion of the alternate logo, “is a shade that speaks of resilience, without saying a word, and reflective of a place and people renowned for their tenacity: Saskatchewan,” the team said in the release.
“A wheat spike located in the “S” is the piercing sheaf that pulls all these shades together helping join both sides of the “S” in an infinite loop. This spike, long a symbol of Saskatchewan and its people, is topped by a 13th kernel paying homage to the 13th man and our incredible fan base,” the team added.
The Riders finished the 2024 pre-season 2-0 with wins over Winnipeg and Edmonton. The Green and White open the 2024 regular season June 8 in Edmonton, with the 2024 home opener scheduled for June 23 against Hamilton.
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Police: 3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting
Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers vote 55% against newest proposed offer
Saskatchewan teachers have rejected the latest offer from the province that would have seen an end to a contract dispute that has now surpassed one year.
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new look ahead of 2024 season
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled a new alternate uniform and logo Thursday evening at a special event inside The Rider Store at Mosaic Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
'Not exactly accurate': Winnipeg police defend response to robbery call last weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to provide clarity regarding the media coverage of a robbery at a McPhillips Street business over the weekend.
-
'We will not stand idly by': Manitoba government to pay overtime hours to help curb retail theft
The Manitoba government is stepping in to help curb Winnipeg's retail theft problem.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Edmonton
-
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
-
6 highlights from the Alberta spring sitting
After 14 weeks of questions, debates and public backlash, the spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up Wednesday. Here's what happened.
-
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
Calgary
-
Unresponsive man pulled from Bow River hospitalized in critical condition
An investigation is underway after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Bow River Thursday afternoon.
-
Kerry Stevenson, 65, identified as pilot who died in southern Alberta glider crash
A pilot who died in a glider crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday has been identified as Kerry Stevenson.
-
Man seriously injured in Chinook mall stabbing: police
A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Centre mall on Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
-
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
-
Brooks Bandits gearing up for BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge
Just over a week ago, the Brooks Bandits were crowned BCHL Alberta division champions. Now, they have their eyes on another prize.
Toronto
-
'Night mode': Toronto Blue Jays reveal City Connect jerseys
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.
-
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
-
Man dead following collision between motorcycle and transit bus in Brampton
A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
The City of Ottawa puts a limit on garbage, but where can you find a 140-litre bin?
The City of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will allow residents to count a 140-litre garbage bin as a single item, no matter how much garbage is inside, but finding a bin of that size is not easy.
-
Vehicle thefts aren't just a big city problem
The rise in auto thefts in Ontario has been staggering in recent years. Now, thieves are beginning to venture outside major cities to get their hands on the vehicles they want.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN An early look at summer in Ottawa
Environment Canada's senior climatologist says he expects this summer in Ottawa to be the kind many people hope for.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Q&A: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante on building permits, increased registration rates, the encampments and more
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said vehicle registration may rise and that she hopes to reduce wait times for housing build permits. She spoke with CTV News anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen about those issues as well as a safe drug-use site near a playground, antisemitic acts in the city and encampments at McGill and UQAM.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Vancouver
-
IIO clears police in Langley man's death as family pushes for policy changes
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared RCMP officers of wrongdoing after a Langley man died in a fire following a wellness check and hours-long standoff with police, during which he shot towards officers.
-
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of 'suspicious incident' near elementary school
Police in North Vancouver have issued a public warning after a "suspicious incident" near an elementary school in the city earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
London
-
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
-
Fate of parents in sexual and physical abuse case now in the hands of the jury
After nine weeks of testimony and submissions, the fate of a mother and father charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case is now in the hands of a 12-person jury.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Kitchener
-
Federal appeal to help Kitchener, Ont. woman who needs pricey cancer drug
A Kitchener, Ont. woman has renewed hope that the province will fund a rare – and pricey – cancer drug after a local politician saw her story on CTV News.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
-
Retirement home residents mourning the loss of beloved peacock named Peter
Residents and staff of a Simcoe, Ont. retirement and long-term care home are mourning the loss of a feathered fixture in their community.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago
A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
'It’s going to be hard to forget': First Palestinian from Gaza program arrives to the Maritimes
It has been a week since 21-year old Yousef Asfour escaped Gaza and arrived to the peaceful streets of Halifax.
-
P.E.I. hunger strikers enter second week of protesting changes to immigration rules
The 22-year-old leader of a group protesting changes to P.E.I.'s immigration rules says he has lost almost 15 pounds since he and other immigrants started a hunger strike outside the provincial legislature a week ago.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.