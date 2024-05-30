Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new look ahead of 2024 season

Green is still the colour, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a new look for 2024. The team unveiled an alternate uniform and logo Thursday evening at a special event inside The Rider Store at Mosaic Stadium.

The alternate uniforms, that include the secondary logo, will be worn twice during the 2024 season, July 19 and Oct. 26, the team said.

Riders’ president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the new look comes after substantial planning and consultations.

“After several years of planning and perfecting, we are incredibly excited to be unveiling these beautiful Rider Nation Alternate Uniforms and Alternate Logo to our fans,” Reynolds said in a news release.

Reynolds said the alternate jersey and logo were both created with fans in mind along with colors inspired by traditional team designs and with Saskatchewan’s landscapes and famous skies.

The alternate uniform is predominately obsidian green, which is the darkest shade of the colour before it turns to black, with lighter shades of green trim on the logos and numbers. Along with the new alternate logo on the sides of the team’s helmet.

Riders' Shawn Bane Jr. in the team's new alternate uniform. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders) Black was last part of a Riders uniform in the early 2000s. The team had an alternate uniform from 2001-2006 that was predominantly black with green logos and numbers. In 2010 the team released a centennial celebration uniform that included black and red in recognition of team colours worn from 1912-1947.

Alternate logo

The alternate logo includes three shades of green and a new look “S” that the team says is marked by, “a sense of strength with an italicized lean that is a nod to the way our province and its people move forward together.”

A breakdown of the Riders new alternate logo. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders) Traditional Riders green along with obsidian and emerald green and a wheat spike make up the alternate logo.

“Together these greens reflect the harmony between the land and sky of our home,” the team said.

Obsidian green, the darkest shade of the colour before black, is meant to resemble “a toughness found in the shadows,” the team said.

Emerald green, that is located in the top portion of the “S”, is a reflection of fireworks at Mosaic Stadium and the Aurora Borealis that can often been seen in northern Saskatchewan, the team described.

Traditional Riders green, that is located in the bottom portion of the alternate logo, “is a shade that speaks of resilience, without saying a word, and reflective of a place and people renowned for their tenacity: Saskatchewan,” the team said in the release.

“A wheat spike located in the “S” is the piercing sheaf that pulls all these shades together helping join both sides of the “S” in an infinite loop. This spike, long a symbol of Saskatchewan and its people, is topped by a 13th kernel paying homage to the 13th man and our incredible fan base,” the team added.

The Riders finished the 2024 pre-season 2-0 with wins over Winnipeg and Edmonton. The Green and White open the 2024 regular season June 8 in Edmonton, with the 2024 home opener scheduled for June 23 against Hamilton.