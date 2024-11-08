Sturgis, Sask. student wins national award for Remembrance Day poem

A Grade 12 student from the town of Sturgis has been recognized nationally for a poem he wrote in honor of Remembrance Day.

Jake Soltys, from the Sturgis Composite School, won first place in the poem category of the 2024 National Youth Remembrance Contests – organized by The Legion National Foundation with the support of The Royal Canadian Legion.

"I don't think I have ever won an award for one of my poems, or anything before hand, it came as a shock, but a good surprise,” Soltys said.

He shared how his poem “A Tribute to the Brave” was created about two years ago.

“Two summers ago, I got a job at the museum in town here and my boss, Myrtle Boychuk at the time, she told me if I wanted to, I could look around the museum and read if I liked anything,” Soltys explained.

“I found the, ‘In Flanders Fields” poem. I found the poem to be pretty cool. Then when time rolled around in school to write about it, that’s what came back to my mind, and I went from there.”

Alongside winners from the contest, Soltys will be heading to Ottawa on Remembrance Day where he will be gifted his award.

As part of his send off, the community of Sturgis, in addition to people from the communities of Preeceville and Norquay, celebrated his accomplishment.

"It's just amazing to see the population that came to cheer Jake on,” Sturgis Mayor Dean Harris said.

“We're so proud of him, not just the fact of winning an award, but the process to get there. That's the part that amazes me.”

With the entire school being present to hear Soltys’ poem, Harris said he hopes youth are motivated to learn more about the history behind Remembrance Day.

“I loved seeing all the kids being here to hear him. That must motivate them and might make them want to compete in poems and attend Remembrance Days,” he expressed.

“I think this is going to create a longevity for Remembrance Days.”

Seeing youth be active members on the significant day of memorial was encouraging, for veteran Bill Lesko.

"The legion is trying to encourage the younger generation into remembering what happened years ago,” voiced Lesko, a veteran and president of Preeceville’s Royal Canadian Legion.

“The fact that Jake can write such a wonderful poem, I hope it's an inspiration to all the younger children especially in this area to see what can happen and what can be done."

In recognition of his award, Soltys’ poem will be placed on a plaque at The Canadian War Museum for a year.

Excited to make the trip with his family, he also recognized why he thinks it is important for youth to involved come Remembrance Day.

"It's always important for everyone to honor the past and honor those who helped out and created our lives for us,” said Soltys.

“I think that's important. It would be good for everyone to partake in this contest just to show that they remember and that they care."