    • Sask. drilling company fined $15K after violating health and safety regulations

    A Saskatchewan drilling company will be paying a $15,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating one count under The Occupational Health and Safety act.

    According to a news release from the province, the charge was the result of the employer, Rebel Drilling Ltd., failing to ensure it was made aware only trained operators were permitted and allowed to or operating powered mobile equipment.

    The charges stem from an incident that occurred in January of 2021 in Weyburn.

    A fine of $10,714.29 and a surcharge of $4,285.71 was imposed by the court.

    An additional charge was stayed, the province said.

    The company was also fined a total of $56,000 in 2023 after an employee was seriously injured while trying to back a tracked drilling rig through a shop door also in January of 2021.

    The province did not say of the two incidents were connected or not.

