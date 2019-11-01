REGINA -- The City of Regina is inviting people to come smash their pumpkins on Saturday afternoon.

The first Green your Halloween event is scheduled for Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Fleet Training Facility.

People can bring their pumpkins and either drop it from a platform or let a City staff member drop it from 30 to 70 feet onto a target below.

There will also be pumpkin bowling, a waste sorting bean bag toss and snacks.

All the smashed pumpkins will then be taken to the yard waste depot to be composted, keeping waste out of the landfill.

The City says all pumpkins are welcome, as long as they haven’t been painted. Any decorations will also need to be removed.