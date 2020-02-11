REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made several roster moves on CFL free agent day.

They signed American quarterback James Franklin to a one-year deal.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts where he played 27 games, throwing 2,836 yards on 187 passes and scored 11 touchdowns.

He was the primary short yardage QB in 2018.

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian also signed a one-year contract with the team on Tuesday. It's his second season with the Riders, after he was named a West Division All-Star last year.

Elimimian joined the Riders in 2019 after spending most of his career with the B.C. Lions. In 2019, he played 15 games and earned 88 defensive tackles.

Franklin also won the Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.

The Riders also signed defensive lineman Jordan Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

He returns for his third season with the team after missing 2019 with an injury.