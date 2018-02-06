

CTV Regina





The Heritage Community Association has teamed up with the city to help clean up unwanted graffiti in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

Under the City of Regina’s community standards bylaw, property owners are responsible for removing graffiti from their own property. This new initiative will offer information on how to report and remove graffiti.

It will also look into cleaning up graffiti and revitalizing the Heritage community.

Ward 3 councillor Andrew Stevens says the project is meant to remove unwanted graffiti, while still encouraging urban art.

“We want to see this recognized as public art,” Stevens told CTV News. “So far what we’ve done is we’ve talked to graffiti artists and muralists that have been responsible for artwork like this who want to be part of this initiative, and talk about mentorship and actually working with young people in the community to do something with their talents.”

The new initiative will launch later this month and will continue throughout the summer.

With files from CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen