REGINA -- As far as I’m concerned, the terms of Cody Fajardo’s new two-year Roughrider contract is bang on for both sides.

The figure of $450,000 a season is fair considering what Cody has done so far, and the upside he represents.

If the 27-year-old Fajardo continues to trend up, he’ll command a premium price come 2022.

When you look at what Fajardo has done so far, in his first CFL season as a starter, the stats are impressive. In 14 games Cody has thrown for 3,873 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per pass. Add 610 yards rushing and another 10 touchdowns for good measure. Fajardo has enjoyed five games where he’s thrown for over 300 yards.

On the other side, we haven’t seen what Fajardo can do in the playoffs, hence he won’t see the Mike Reilly money quite yet.

The last Saskatchewan quarterback who earned $450,000 was Zach Collaros a year ago, that deal worked out by then Rider GM Chris Jones.

Which is the better deal for $450,000?

Silly question.

Collaros was already in decline and had a serious concussion history. Despite playing in a Grey Cup, he had never won the big one.

This Fajardo deal for $450,000 is far better for Saskatchewan. Cody is a stronger leader and fits our province like your favourite shoes.

He is a blood and guts guy who sets an example for his teammates (don’t forget to slide Cody!)

A big plus for the Fajardo deal is the stability this gives the Roughriders at the games most important position.

A lot of CFL teams don’t have that.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.