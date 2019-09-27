It is a true head scratcher that the Roughriders are not playing recently returned receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert Saturday evening in Toronto.

Jordan was the team’s best receiver last season and re-signed with Saskatchewan back on Sept. 10.

The green team has not changed their offensive coordinator from 2018, Stephen McAdoo is still calling the shots, so to hear from head coach Craig Dickinson that Jordan is not ready is a stunner.

But can you really argue with Coach Craig? The Riders sit with an 8-4 record, which is a far better slate than most imagined come September’s end.

In my mind Coach Craig is a candidate for CFL coach of the year honours along with Montreal’s Khari Jones and Orlondo Steinauer of the Ti-Cats.

Calgary’s Dave Dickenson is likely the best head coach in the CFL, but he is clearly taken for granted by fans and media alike, so let’s just forget about him.

Winnipeg’s starting quarterback Matt Nichols is now out for the season with shoulder surgery, while Edmonton’s starting pivot Trevor Harris has been placed on the six game injury list.

What a golden opportunity for Saskatchewan to climb up the CFL West standings. A home playoff game is now a real possibility along with first place.

That’s why Saturday’s game in Toronto is so big. To get first place you can’t lose to a 2-10 team.

Reporter Justin Dunk of 3DownNation released TV ratings for the CFL on TSN and the Roughriders dominate. Here’s the numbers for 2019 Rider games so far;

Week 1: Saskatchewan at Hamilton — 522,100

Week 2: Saskatchewan at Ottawa — 521,400

Week 3 Toronto at Saskatchewan — 502,600 (part one) and 764,800 (part two)

Week 4: Calgary at Saskatchewan — 722,000

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: B.C. at Saskatchewan — 692,400

Week 7: Saskatchewan at B.C. — 546,500

Week 8: Hamilton at Saskatchewan — 618,900

Week 9: Saskatchewan at Montreal — 458,900 (+100,000 RDS)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Ottawa at Saskatchewan — 655,000

Week 12: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan — 854,400

Week 13: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg — 594,400

Week 14 Montreal at Saskatchewan — 794,700

Week 15: Bye

2019 Rider game average: 634,469

When Saskatchewan is not playing, only seven other CFL games to date have reached the 500,000 mark.

Last weekend on a Rider bye week, CFL ratings took a dive;

Calgary at Toronto — 321,600

Hamilton at Edmonton — 487,600

Winnipeg at Montreal — 385,000

B.C. at Ottawa — 314,700

There is no question that off the field the Riders are the marquee franchise of the CFL. Both the CFL and TSN need the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and they need them badly.

So to you the Saskatchewan fans, from coast to coast, and from all over the world, please take a bow!

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.