Highway 11 opens after two-vehicle crash closes portion near Lumsden
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 1:42PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 2:03PM CST
REGINA -- The RCMP says the northbound lanes on are open again on Highway 11 after they were blocked near Lumsden due to a two-vehicle crash.
Mounties say the crash is happened at the intersection with Highway 734.
The RCMP said the highway opened earlier than expected around 2 p.m.