Long weekend travelers are being reminded to plan ahead, with more than $21 million in highway construction currently underway around Saskatchewan provincial parks.

These construction projects are meant to make the drive to and from the lake both safer and smoother.

The following construction projects are currently underway across Saskatchewan:

Surfacing on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw near Buffalo Pound.

Bridge rehabilitation north of Swift Current on Highway 4 at Saskatchewan Landing.

Surfacing on the eastbound lanes of Highway 11 near Regina Beach Access.

Surfacing on Highway 21 south of Maple Creek near Cypress Hills.

Construction on Highway 322 near Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park.

Construction on Highway 913 near Candle Lake.

Travelers are being reminded to obey signs and to slow down to 60 km/h in these work zones.