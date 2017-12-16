A newly opened section of the Regina Bypass has been declared a route for local traffic only.

Initially, motorists passing through Regina had been directed onto the Bypass which currently ends at Arcola Ave., but Arcola was unable to handle the added traffic. Highway signs east of the city have now been changed, advising Trans Canada motorists not to take the bypass.

Trans Canada traffic will again be directed onto the Bypass once the entire project is completed in a year and a half.

With files from Wayne Mantyka.