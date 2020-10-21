REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP say many seniors on fixed incomes will now pay an additional $300 a year for home care services, a cost that is concerning some families.

Speaking during a campaign event on Wednesday, NDP leader Ryan Meili said the extra costs brought on by the Sask Party come at a time when people need help.

“The Sask Party raised the PST, seniors are paying more for prescriptions and hearing aids, and they’re charging families more for home care,” Meili said. “It makes it harder for seniors on a fixed income to pay bills and to stay healthy and safe.”

Meili was joined by a family that is seeing their home care costs increase.

Christine Burton said her father, John, requires personal care daily. It helps him and his wife, Zenny, stay living at home.

Zenny still feels the effects of when she had polio, and can’t support John by herself, Christine said.

“He and my mother live in home because of excellent and compassionate care they get from care workers,” she said.

Christine charged that Sask Party leader Scott Moe is playing games with words when he says there won't be cuts.

“These are our most venerable and most vulnerable citizens. Imagine if this was your mother or father?” she said. “Shame on you, Mr. Moe, shame on you.”

CTV News has reached out to the Sask Party for comment on the home care cost increases.

Meili said an NDP government would invest $50 million in home care and hire 700 additional home care staff to help assist seniors.