Adults living with disabilities could soon have a new home to live semi-independently in Regina, as Input Housing Corporation is planning to build a ten-unit condo residence for adults with intellectual disabilities in Harbour Landing.

On Monday, Regina City Council amended Regina’s Zoning Bylaw to allow those who need assisted living, to fall within the land use classification.

Each unit will have its own kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and in-suite laundry. The condos vary in size from approximately 700 sq. ft. to approximately 1015 sq. ft., with second of the 10 rooms already claimed. The common areas will include a 12-person full kitchen, dining area, social room and activity area.

A two bedroom suite on the main floor will be home to an individual or couple who would be responsible for general maintenance and supervision.

"People just said, yes, that is the idea we've been looking for so we're in, we know they're going to be around $300-350,000 a unit,” Input Housing vice-president Greg Popowich said.

"We were super excited because this is exactly what we were looking for. A safe kind of environment where she could grow to her potential and be with her friends,” mother of someone looking to move into Input Housing Roseann Reitmeier said.

Input housing is in the process of applying for a building permit, with the hope of starting construction in August.