'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
Patton was killed June 12, 2021 during a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask. when he was struck by a stolen vehicle, which Traverse was driving.
Traverse pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in Sept. 2023.
VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS
First to read victim impact statements was Const. Patton’s mother, Melanie.
“I wanted to see how he would be old, as a father and how he would age,” she said with tears in her eyes. “That’s all been taken away.”
“So much hopes and dreams have been taken away,” she went on to say.
Patton’s widow Mari Grobler did not present her own statement in court, but was read by Crown prosecutor Adam Bremer.
“As time has gone on, this is still with me,” the statement went on to read.
Family described the kind of person Const. Patton was and how hard his loss has hit them.
“Since the day he came into my life, he has been my life,” his father Ashley said in his impact statement. “The day we learned of Shelby’s death was the hardest day a parent could face.”
“Trying to carry on from that point has been unbelievably difficult,” he added.
“When think about my future, my brother won’t be there,” said his sister Kaehla. “All I [have] left are his ashes to walk down the aisle [at my wedding] with.”
“There is a seat and a plate left at the table as if we hope he will walk through the door to join us,” she went on to say.
“I’m deeply saddened about the future without Shelby,” said Kaehla’s partner Matthew Zimroz. “Our wedding or our kids, who will never be able to call [Shelby] uncle.”
“It hurts to breathe and tears are always there,” his mother said. “I cannot help but wonder what I have done to deserve this life sentence.”
Friends and former colleagues also presented impact statements.
Sask. RCMP Commander Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore described June 12, 2021 as a day forever etched in her mind.
Blackmore said she delivered the news to family and officers of Const. Patton’s death.
“When I delivered the news to [Patton’s wife], I saw her entire world collapse,” she said.
“Const. Patton was one of the young members I feel the need to protect,” Blackmore added. “But on that day, I couldn’t do that.”
Other officers who worked with Const. Patton at the time of his death or previously described him as a model Mountie.
Const. Erin Zach trained with Patton at RCMP Depot Division in 2016.
“He was just 19 when our troop started but already so incredible,” she recalled. “He was the perfect fit for policing.”
“Shelby was always smiling,” said Const. Ariane Murihead, who used to work with Patton at the Indian Head detachment. “He loved being a Mountie. He was one of a kind.”
Patton was described by community members and friends as someone who made a huge impact on those around him.
The Town of Indian Head has named a park in his honour.
“This devastating event has sent a shockwave through our community,” said Mayor Steven Cole. “He was more than a uniformed officer [to our town].”
“His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he added.
SENTENCING
The Crown is requesting a life sentence.
Defense lawyers will submit their requests for sentencing length Friday afternoon.
The judge will make a final decision Feb. 29.
More to come…
BREAKING Canada doesn't support 'premise' of South Africa's case against Israel at world court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean Canada supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel.
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Canadian gov't, opposition back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen
The Canadian government and the federal Official Opposition party endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
