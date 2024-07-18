Hospital emergency codes in Sask: What each colour means

In light of the recent bomb scare at one of Saskatoon’s busiest hospitals — here’s a refresher on the emergency codes used in Saskatchewan health facilities and what they mean.

Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison’s Children’s Hospital (JPCH) was subject to a Code Black on Wednesday. A Code Black is the emergency alert code used for a bomb threat.

Following an investigation, police determined that the alert was issued due to a misunderstanding.

A man who was parked near the hospital’s emergency department was apprehended under the provisions of the Mental Health Services Act. Police found nothing in the vehicle that would be considered a threat to public safety.

Hospitals in the province operate with 10 emergency codes, each associated with a colour according to the Sask. Health Authority (SHA):

Code Red: Fire

Rather self-explanatory. It means a fire or smoke emergency.

Code Orange: Mass Casualty

A sudden influx of patients into an emergency department that exceeds the capabilities of staff and requires additional staffing and resources. Examples would be a multi-vehicle crash or carbon monoxide exposure affecting a group of people.

The SHA notes that over-capacity is not a Code Orange.

Code Green: Evacuation

A needed relocation of patients, residents, clients, visitors and staff in the event that the facility is unsafe or may become unsafe. An example would be evacuating a long-term care facility due to a noxious odor.

Code Brown: Hazardous Material

A situation that sees a hazardous chemical, biologic or radioactive material spilled and which exposure exceeds provincial or federal limits. A Code Brown can be accompanied by a Code Green or Code Orange. A Code Brown may also call for a “Shelter in Place” order.

Code Black: Bomb Threat

A situation which sees a bomb threat made or a suspicious package received.

Code White: Violent Act

When a verbal or physical threat is made towards staff, clients or against the violent person themselves.

Code Yellow: Missing Patient or Resident

When an admitted patient of any age is discovered missing from an acute care facility or long-term care home.

Code Blue: Cardiac/Respiratory Arrest

Used to indicate that a patient is in cardiac/respiratory arrest or any other life-threatening medical emergency.

The code is called immediately when an adult or a child is not breathing or their heart has stopped.

Following the code, the first staff member will announce the department, location in the department or patient room number that the emergency is taking place in.

Code Purple: Hostage Taking

If a staff member or patient is taken hostage inside the hospital. The area of the incident will be cleared and local police will be called to respond.

Code Silver: Active Assailant

An active attacker is on the grounds or inside the facility. A police response is necessary. Staff, patients and visitors are advised to run if possible, hide if available and fight as a last resort.

Some codes are fairly universal across the globe. Codes Red and Blue representing fire and cardiac arrest are commonplace across North America.

The lesser used codes however, do differ significantly.

In Ontario, a Code Pink is used to represent a pediatric cardiac arrest while a Code Grey represents a loss of an essential service.

More information on emergency codes can be found here and here.