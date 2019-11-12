REGINA – Riders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo has been named Pediatric Ambassador by the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

According to a news release, Fajardo approached the foundation after thinking of ways to give back to the community.

“I wanted to put the money where it could help the most people possible, so choosing Hospitals of Regina Foundation was a natural choice.” said Fajardo.

“We are thrilled to have Cody volunteering with our Foundation to support and promote local healthcare for kids,” said HRF Vice President, Lisa Greene. “His ability to connect with kids and fans alike make him an ideal pediatric ambassador for the Foundation.”