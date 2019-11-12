Hospitals of Regina Foundation names Fajardo new Pediatric Ambassador
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. To move atop the West Division standings, Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have to do something no other CFL club has this season: Beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 6:11PM CST
REGINA – Riders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo has been named Pediatric Ambassador by the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.
According to a news release, Fajardo approached the foundation after thinking of ways to give back to the community.
“I wanted to put the money where it could help the most people possible, so choosing Hospitals of Regina Foundation was a natural choice.” said Fajardo.
“We are thrilled to have Cody volunteering with our Foundation to support and promote local healthcare for kids,” said HRF Vice President, Lisa Greene. “His ability to connect with kids and fans alike make him an ideal pediatric ambassador for the Foundation.”