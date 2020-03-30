REGINA -- A young artist is spending her time off from school creating beautiful sidewalk drawings to bring smiles to people's faces.

Zoe Stradeski, 18, has enjoyed creating art since she was a child and is taking advantage of the quieter days to produce beautiful images in her Dominion Heights neighbourhood.

"There's been Facebook posts on the ways to get out and do something, so sidewalk chalk was one of those ideas," Stradeski said.

The sidewalk artist has drawn everything from vivid tropical sunsets, to iconic Disney characters accompanied by an uplifting quote.

Stradeski says the response has been heartwarming.

"It's really, really nice to hear that it's bringing joy to other people, especially during a time like this, I think it's important for people to see the good,” she said.