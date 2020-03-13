REGINA -- Regina gyms are disinfecting equipment often and asking sick members to stay home in precaution of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With Saskatchewan’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 announced Thursday, owner of Orangetheory Fitness Regina East Nadine Newton said staff are doing everything they can to keep their members safe and healthy.

“We are disinfecting every single piece of equipment after every single class,” said Newton. “All of our members are given sanitation wipes at the beginning and throughout the class to make sure they are constantly sanitizing their areas.”

The YMCA of Regina is cleaning its facilities more frequently throughout the day, and is giving greater attention to high-contact areas. It is also requiring staff members to stay home if they are sick.

“If the need arises to cancel programming or close facilities to help stop the spread of the virus, the YMCA of Regina will follow directives from our public health partners,” the YMCA of Regina said on its website, adding any cancellations or closures will be communicated by email and online.