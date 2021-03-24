REGINA -- The Queen City is currently facing more active cases than all other zones in Saskatchewan combined, with 51.3 per cent of all active cases currently located in Regina.

Active COVID-19 cases in the Regina area continue to steadily climb along with hospitalizations, ICU admissions and new cases of variants of concern (VoC).

In Regina there have been 763 confirmed cases of VoCs. As of Tuesday there are 755 active COVID-19 cases in the city. Regina’s active cases have increased 78 per cent in the last month.

The test positivity rate in the Regina area is 8.8 per cent. The average number of new cases per 100,000 people in Regina is 29.5 per cent.

There are 45 COVID-19 patients in Regina hospitals as of Tuesday - with 15 of those being treated in ICU.

According to Statistics Canada data from the 2016 Census, Regina has a population of 214,631.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 cases in other Canadian and American cities in comparison.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA

There are 411 active cases of COVID-19 in Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba said on Tuesday.

Winnipeg has a test positivity rate of 3.9 per cent. Twenty-nine Winnipeg residents are being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care.

The province of Manitoba has identified 77 cases of VoCs.

According to Statistics Canada data from the 2016 Census, Winnipeg has a population of 711,925.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO

According to the latest update from the province of Ontario on Tuesday, the Ottawa area is currently dealing with 755 active COVID-19 cases. Ottawa has a test positive rate of 3.9 per cent, and four people are receiving treatment in intensive care.

To date, Ottawa has seen 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant. Ottawa has also seen 334 suspected VoC cases as of Tuesday.

Ottawa reported 55 new cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday.

The Canadian capital is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

According to Statistics Canada data from the 2016 Census, Ottawa has a population of 934,243.

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

There are currently 273 active cases on Vancouver Island. The South Island zone, where the provincial capital is located, has 100 active cases according to data provided by the province of B.C. on Tuesday.

There are 13 people in hospital on the island, and three in critical care.

According to Statistics Canada data from the 2016 Census, Victoria has a population of 85,792 and Vancouver Island has a population of 799,400.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA

South of the border, the American city Sioux Falls reported 884 active cases on Tuesday. There are 33 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital.

The weekly test positive rate for the Sioux Falls area is 28 per cent, the City’s website states.

According to a 2019 estimate from the United States Census Bureau, Sioux Falls has an estimated population of 183,793.

BILLINGS, MONTANA

Montana’s most populous city Billings is located in the Yellowstone County, which reported 118 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There have not yet been any VoC cases reported in the county.

According to a 2019 estimate from the United States Census Bureau, Yellowstone County has an estimated population of 161,300.