The Humboldt Broncos are one step closer to finding out how money raised from a GoFundMe page after a deadly crash will be distributed.

Saskatchewan is the only province with legislation that governs how funds raised through a public appeal should be distributed.

Several steps need to be taken in the process, a judge will be appointed at the Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench to oversee the distribution, and a committee will make recommendations regarding the allocation of the money, an application for a hearing, a timeline for allocation and other procedural items.

A GoFundMe page raised over $15M for the team after a bus crash on April 6 killed 16 people, including players, team staff, and the bus driver. The team says the funds will be split between 29 families who were impacted.

The team hopes to have the funds distributed within three months.