Around 50 people showed up for a rally for a missing student on Thursday afternoon outside of the University of Regina.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum was last seen on Nov. 17 in the Marshall Crescent area.

"I’m staying positive and I'm hoping at the end of the day God really shows up for him," said Chinaza Chukwudum, Promise’s sister.

The 19-year-old student was well known at the university. Promise was a member of the rugby team and his teammates described him as a brother to them.

“He was great,” said Nathan Sgrazzutti, Promise’s friend. “He has a lot to learn about rugby, as most of us do when we start, but he was excited about it. He was a physical athlete; he cared a lot about the safety of his teammates, in a physical collision sport like rugby that was really important to us. He was definitely someone we came to know as a brother and a part of the team.”

Promise is an international student from Nigeria who is in his second year for university, studying computer science. His sister said their father is travelling from Nigeria to Regina to help with the search for Promise.

“My dad is really nervous,” said Chinaza . “He is really scared because it’s scary to have your children in a different country and hearing that one of them has gone missing it can be really traumatic.”

The Regina Police Service said on Wednesday that officers are still working at this case daily.

“We've done searches of those location, we spoke with people that were present and that forms part of the investigation,” Chief Evan Bray said. “Each day I feel we're making progress in this investigation but we still don't the ability to say we found him.”

Chukwudum is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light sweatpants and a dark toque.

The University of Regina is offering support for students during this difficult time.

"If students are experiencing stress they are urged to contact the counselling services unit to be supported," said Thomas Chase, provost and vice president of academics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.