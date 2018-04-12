‘I want to honour Tyler’s memory’: Blades play-by-play voice offers to call Broncos game
The play-by-play voice of the Saskatoon Blades has offered to call a Humboldt Broncos game in the 2018-2019 season, and he’s calling on other broadcasters to do the same.
“I want to honour Tyler’s memory by calling a Humboldt Broncos game on Bolt-FM,” Les Lazaruk said in a tweet.
Tyler Bieber, who was the play-by-play announcer for the Broncos, was killed in a horrific bus crash on Friday night. The Broncos team was travelling to take on the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer. Sixteen people died and 13 people were injured in the crash.
In the tweet, Lazaruk said he’s offering to call the game for free. He added there are 58 regular-season games next year and he’s asked 57 other broadcasters to do the same.
TSN announcer Chris Cuthbert has already volunteered.
“It would be a privilege,” he said in a tweet.
The tweet has generated dozens of responses from broadcasters across the country.
Bieber was laid to rest at a funeral service in Humboldt on Thursday.