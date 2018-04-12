The play-by-play voice of the Saskatoon Blades has offered to call a Humboldt Broncos game in the 2018-2019 season, and he’s calling on other broadcasters to do the same.

“I want to honour Tyler’s memory by calling a Humboldt Broncos game on Bolt-FM,” Les Lazaruk said in a tweet.

Tyler Bieber, who was the play-by-play announcer for the Broncos, was killed in a horrific bus crash on Friday night. The Broncos team was travelling to take on the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer. Sixteen people died and 13 people were injured in the crash.

In the tweet, Lazaruk said he’s offering to call the game for free. He added there are 58 regular-season games next year and he’s asked 57 other broadcasters to do the same.

1 other thing I feel, as I sit and look at #TylerBieber's spot in the 107.5 Bolt FM broadcast booth...I want to honour Tyler's memory by calling a @HumboldtBroncos game on Bolt-FM. For free! No talent fee! No gas money! No meal money! I don't care where the game is. There are... — Les Lazaruk (@Bladesvoice) April 12, 2018

...58 regular-season games in 2018-19 and I hope 57 other broadcasters step up and do the same in #TylerBieber's memory...especially the former @HumboldtBroncos broadcasters. @BrianMunzTSN @ClarkStork @branden_crowe, etc. — Les Lazaruk (@Bladesvoice) April 12, 2018

TSN announcer Chris Cuthbert has already volunteered.

“It would be a privilege,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet has generated dozens of responses from broadcasters across the country.

Bieber was laid to rest at a funeral service in Humboldt on Thursday.