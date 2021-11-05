Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fire

The grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. caught fire early on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. (Kayleen Sawatzky/CTV News) The grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. caught fire early on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. (Kayleen Sawatzky/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories