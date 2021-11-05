Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fire

REGINA -

A grain elevator located in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in “Corner Gas” burned to the ground early on Friday morning.

According to the town of Rouleau, the fire began around 2 a.m. Fire crews from Pense, Wilcox and Rouleau responded to the scene.

The grain elevator was a landmark in the fictional town of Dog River and a popular tourist destination for fans of the show.

Rouleau is located approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Sad morning for Corner Gas fans.



With files from CTV Morning Live Regina's Kayleen Sawatzky