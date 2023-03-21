'Impact on your life': Public outreach for Regina electoral boundaries underway

The City of Regina is asking residents to give their opinion about the latest electoral boundaries changes.

A public information was held on Monday at City Hall. Among the attendees was Tria Donaldson, a resident of Ward 3.

“I didn’t know that the review was happening so I was kind of surprised when I saw the proposed boundary changes and I really wanted to come and learn more about it and the impact it might have on municipal government here in Regina,” she told CTV News.

According to the city, boundary changes are mandatory when the city’s population varies more than 10 per cent or after three municipal elections.

The city’s last boundary review was in 2018.

“In particular there were four wards that had seen a significant change in their population, those being Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8,” city clerk Jim Nicol said.

“That necessitated the review because it was pushing them out of the plus or minus 10 per cent variance from the average population.”

Each ward on average contains around 23,000 residents.

The neighbourhoods of Greens on Gardiner and Harbour Landing have grown tremendously, according to Nicol.

Meanwhile, areas near the city centre, such as the north central or arcola areas have seen a population decline.

The process is mandatory, however, Donaldson believes that the process could be done better.

“I’m in that weird little part of the city where they never really know where to put us,” she said.

“I’m coming from a perspective of turnout. A lot of times the core neighbourhoods, north central, arcola area we see a lower voter turnout and getting those folks engaged into municipal politics, an area of government that really does affect their lives, can be challenging when there is changes that happen in terms of which councillor is representing them, which ward they’re in. So, my worry is down the line, if you’re making changes how are you going to ensure people feel engaged in their city council.”

For Donaldson, she hopes to see less change surrounding wards in the city’s central areas, as a way to help election turnout.

“I think when we’re talking about things like ward boundaries it can seem nerdy or it might not actually matter to folks,” she explained.

“But municipal government is the level of government that has the most impact on your life.”

Another public information session on the city's ward boundaries will be held on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the cafeteria in Henry Baker Hall.