'Impact on your life': Public outreach for Regina electoral boundaries underway

City clerk Jim Nicol (Left) and Tria Donaldson (Right) a concerned citizen at the City’s electoral boundary information session on March 20. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) City clerk Jim Nicol (Left) and Tria Donaldson (Right) a concerned citizen at the City’s electoral boundary information session on March 20. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener