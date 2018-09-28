

CTV Regina





RCMP have laid impaired by drug driving charges against a 34-year-old Yellow Grass man after a collision near Stoughton on Thursday morning.

Police say the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. A vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming semi-truck. The car’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car has been charged with driving while impaired by a drug, driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine. He will appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday.