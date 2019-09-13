The Treaty 4 Walk Against Violence is a grassroots movement that began when a local woman wanted to raise awareness for a cause that impacted all generations.

Friday was the second annual event and five generations of organizer Summer Stonechild’s family attended.

“It builds a more community based relationship and that's what I think we're trying to do is get people to understand that they're not alone and it’s really important that we share this message with the kids,” Stonechild said.

She said the event is important because of the physical, lateral and systemic violence that exists in homes and communities in the area.

First Nations from across Treaty 4 joined the walk, which stretched over two hours from Lebret to Fort Qu’Appelle.

The awareness doesn’t end with the walk, as the group was invited to the Chief’s Forum to speak about the experience.

“Once we get the awareness out there it can grow into something more. We could do family healing circles or something along those lines,” she said.