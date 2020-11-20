REGINA -- The winners of the 2020 ExploreSask Photo Contest have been announced, highlighting unique places across Saskatchewan.

The annual competition received over 3,800 entries.

One grand prize winner was chosen, along with six category specific winner.

“The stunning photographs capture the province’s natural beauty and dynamic spirit – featuring extraordinary landscapes, diverse experiences, magnificent wildlife and the unique character of Saskatchewan people,” Tourism Saskatchewan said, in a release.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER – CRAIG HILTS, SWIFT CURRENT, SASK.

Amazing Sunset over Goodwin House - Craig Hilts. This photo also won for the “Places” category.

PEOPLE – MEGAN LACELLE, CABRI, SASK.

Cowboy - Megan Lacelle - Admiral

PRAIRIE – LEE MILLER, REGINA, SASK.

Evening Sun on Castle Butte - Lee Miller

WATER – LARRY EASTON, REGINA, SASK.

The falls were viewed from a side trip on the Clearwater River - Larry Easton

WILDLIFE – TRACY KERESTESH, MELVILLE, SASK.

Bees Please - Tracy Kerestesh - Melville

WOODS – JENNA THIESSEN, SASKATOON, SASK.

Height of Land - Jenna Thiessen