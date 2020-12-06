REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake.

The SHA said an individual who was infectious with COVID-19 visited the VLT room at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill at 702 Ninth St. W. on the following dates:

Nov. 27, 2020 – from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Nov. 30, 2020 – from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2020 – from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2, 2020 – from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who was in the VLT room is ordered to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

Call HealthLine 811 if you develop symptoms.