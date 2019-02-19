

CTV Regina





Elders have gathered at the First Nations University this week to discuss the importance of preserving Indigenous languages.

There will be three gatherings in Saskatchewan this year — one in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in Prince Albert. Elders met in Saskatoon in January and will head to Prince Albert in March.

Armand McArthur from the Pheasant Rump First Nation speaks Nakoda. He says it is his responsibility to teach others to preserve his traditional language.

The conference is open to the public.

The United Nations has named 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages.